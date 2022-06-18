At least 50 people have died as floods triggered by heavy downpour cut a swatch across northeastern India and Bangladesh, leaving millions of homes underwater.

Police in Bangladesh said on Saturday monsoon rains have killed at least 25 people and unleashed the devastating floods that left more than four million people stranded.

Lightning strikes killed 21 people around the South Asian nation since Friday while the four others died in landslides triggered by the storms, police officers said.

At least 16 people have been killed in India's remote Meghalaya, the state's chief minister Conrad Sangma wrote on Twitter, after landslides and surging rivers that submerged roads.

And in India's Assam state, at least nine people died in the floods and two million saw their homes submerged in floodwaters, according to the state disaster management agency.

The Brahmaputra, one of Asia’s largest rivers, breached its mud embankments, inundating 3,000 villages and croplands in 28 of Assam’s 33 districts.

“We expect moderate to heavy rainfall in several parts of Assam till Sunday. The volume of rainfall has been unprecedented,” said Sanjay O’Neil, an official at the meteorological station in Gauhati, Assam’s capital.

Situation 'likely to deteriorate'

Several train services were cancelled in India amid incessant rains over the past five days.