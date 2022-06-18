Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Belgrade is extremely important for Serbia, the Serbian deputy foreign minister has said.

Nemanja Starovic told Radio Television of Serbia on Friday that Erdogan's visit is "a very important symbolism," and one that the Balkan country is "looking forward to."

"Personal relations and trust established between the two leaders, Aleksandar Vucic and Recep Tayyip Erdogan are a special quality to the relations of Türkiye and Serbia,” said Starovic.

Starovic said Erdogan could be the first head of state to visit Serbia's capital of Belgrade in Vucic's second presidential term.

“President Vucic and the President of Türkiye Erdogan represent the most important and significant statesmen of the Balkan peninsula with the strongest authority in the wider European and international framework.”

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu had announced on Thursday that Erdogan is preparing for an official visit to Serbia in the coming weeks.

