Several explosions and gunfire have ripped through a Sikh temple in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul, killing at least one person and wounding seven others.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Saturday's attack.

Gunmen attacked the Sikh house of worship, known as a gurdwara, in Kabul and a gunfight with security personnel ensued, said Abdul Nafi Takor, a Taliban-appointed spokesperson for the Interior Ministry.

He said a vehicle full of explosives was detonated outside of the temple but that resulted in no casualties. “First the gunmen threw a hand grenade, which caused a fire near the gate,” he said.

Khalid Zadran, a spokesperson for the Kabul police chief, said the police operation ended after the last attacker was killed several hours later. He did not say how many attackers were involved.

Zadran said one Sikh person was killed and seven others were wounded in the attack and a Taliban security official was also killed during the rescue operation.

"The security forces were able to act quickly to control the attack and eliminate the attackers in a short period of time to prevent further casualties," he said.

Videos posted on social media show plumes of black smoke rising from the temple in Kabul's Bagh-e Bala neighbourhood and gunfire can be heard.

