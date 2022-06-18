Democratic Republic of Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi has accused Rwanda of trying to occupy his country's land for its vast mineral wealth, the latest escalation in tensions between the two neighbors that has led to talk of war.

There was no immediate reaction to the DRC president's comments, though Rwanda has long denied supporting the M23 rebels who captured a key town in eastern Congo earlier this week.

“The security situation in the east of the country continues to deteriorate, and fundamentally because Rwanda seeks to occupy our land, rich in gold, coltan and cobalt, for their own exploitation and profit,” the DRC president said on Friday. "This is an economic war for the battle of resources, fought by Rwanda’s terrorist gangs.”

Earlier in the day, Rwanda said that a DRC soldier had crossed the border and began shooting at Rwandan security forces and civilians before being shot dead.

In his comments, DRC's president called on international leaders including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to step up the pressure on Rwanda when it hosts the Commonwealth summit next week.

“Eastern Congolese civilians are innocents under brutal attack from our neighbor,” the president added.

Dispute

Decades-old tensions between Rwanda, which has one of Africa’s most effective militaries, and Congo, one of the continent’s largest and most troubled countries, have spiked along their shared border a few hours’ drive from Rwanda’s capital, Kigali,

Alarm has reached the point where Kenya’s president is urging the immediate deployment of a newly created regional force to eastern Congo to keep the peace. Rwanda already has said it would contribute troops. Congo's president, though, said late Friday that his country "will not accept the participation of Rwanda in this joint force.”