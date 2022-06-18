Lithuania has told the Russian region of Kaliningrad that it will block the import and export of a large number of goods by rail because of Western sanctions, the regional governor said.

The region — home to the Russian Baltic Fleet and a deployment location for nuclear-capable Iskander missiles — is sandwiched on the Baltic coast between Lithuania and Poland, both NATO members, and has no land border with Russia.

Governor Anton Alikhanov said on Friday the clampdown would affect between 40 percent to 50 percent of the products that are imported to and exported from Russia through Lithuania.

"We consider this to be a most serious violation ... of the right to free transit into and out of Kaliningrad region," he said in an online video posting, adding that authorities would press to have the measures lifted.

Among the goods that would be affected are building materials, cement and metal products, he said.

Neither Lithuanian state railways nor the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry were immediately available for comment.

READ MORE:US sanctions led to Russia and Iran's fight for Asian markets