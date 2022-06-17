An international watchdog has said it will keep Pakistan on a so-called “grey list” of countries that do not take full measures to combat money laundering and terror financing but raised hopes that its removal would follow an upcoming visit to Islamabad to determine its progress.

The announcement on Friday by Marcus Pleyer, the president of the Financial Action Task Force, was a blow to Pakistan's newly elected government, which believes that it has mostly complied with the tasks set by the organisation.

Expectations had been high in Pakistan that FATF would announce its removal from the list at Friday's meeting in Berlin.

Instead, Pleyer said an onsite inspection by FATF in Pakistan would take place before October, and that a formal announcement on Pakistan's removal would follow.

He praised Islamabad for implementing the organisation's action plans – a clear indication that Pakistan is moving closer to getting off the “grey list."

“Pakistan’s continued political commitment to combating both terrorist financing and money laundering has led to significant progress," FATF said in a statement, adding that Pakistan’s “necessary political commitment remains in place to sustain implementation and improvement in the future."

READ MORE: What does it mean for Pakistan to be removed from the FATF ‘grey’ list?

Compliance with FATF tasks