The PKK terror group's actions in Sweden show how lax the Swedish laws and authorities are in fighting terrorism, Türkiye's foreign minister has said.

Cavusoglu's remarks came during a joint news conference with his Croatian counterpart Gordan Grlic-Radman in the capital Zagreb on Friday.

"The terrorist organization PKK harms not only us in Türkiye but also the national interests of Sweden. In particular, it is doing everything to prevent Sweden from becoming a NATO member. There is already a deputy (in Sweden) who supports the PKK/YPG."

"He (the deputy) literally took the Swedish government hostage. He is constantly threatening. There are also authorities and institutions in Sweden who do not want the country to become a NATO member. Especially the PKK/YPG is making every effort. It has pretty much taken the government hostage," said Cavusoglu.

Cavusoglu recalled the terrorist organization PKK's actions in Sweden that also appeared on social media.

"When we asked the authorities, they initially said they did not know about such actions, but today the Swedish police said such an event had taken place," Cavusoglu noted.

Türkiye's Presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin and Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal will go to Brussels on Sunday to work on Sweden's and Finland's applications for NATO membership, he added.