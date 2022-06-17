Lodged somewhat in the middle of Srinagar’s arterial Residency Road is Khan News Agency, a store of periodicals with a sizeable stock of books on strategic affairs. Hilal Khan, the owner, talks less but opens up to old friends. In the winter of 2019, two months after the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, administered by India, had been unilaterally withdrawn, he whispered that a “water Naag” – the fountain underneath – was waiting to spurt, but “a Genie” had positioned its hulking foot on the Naag, “turning it restless like a snake.”

The Naag in this scene is Kashmir’s hoi polloi, while the Genie symbolises the armed forces controlled by the Indian state. In March 2022, I again met Khan – a mindful observer of Kashmiri affairs – and enquired about the outcome of the Naag-Genie battle.

“For now, the Genie is winning…” He sounds vigilant. “But we have to watch,” he says.

Within weeks, the Naag-Genie combat had intensified, amplifying casualties on both sides.

Official figures and explanation

Muslim-majority India-administered Kashmir – centrally controlled by New Delhi since 2019 – has been reeling from a spate of killings targeting Hindus that sent aftershocks throughout India, a country that consists of about 80 percent Hindus.

In Kashmir, during the last few months, 13 Muslim civilians and six Hindu civilians – including ethnic Kashmiris – were killed by militants. Vijay Kumar, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) responsible for maintaining law and order in the Kashmir Valley, agrees that such killings cannot continue.

“The trend will decrease as we have taken some preventive measures, like shifting places of work (posting) of Kashmiri Hindus from remote or vulnerable areas to district headquarters in Kashmir,” Kumar tells TRT World.

Although over a dozen Muslim civilians have fallen prey to violence this year, it is invariably the killing of Hindus that the Indian government and a pliant media always highlights.

“Investigations of all such cases are conducted on a priority basis. Some of the terrorists involved in these terror crimes were killed in encounters and some were arrested. Our intelligence set-ups are tasked with generating preventive intelligence. Area domination exercise (monitoring and physically controlling vulnerable points) has been increased,” Kumar, the IGP, says.

As of the middle of June, at least 18 personnel of Indian armed forces, including the army, the police and central semi-military forces have been killed. Six of these personnel “were on leave and unarmed when killed,” officials confirmed.

“After the abrogation of Article 370 (the constitutional provision that gave Kashmir its special status), more than 500 terrorists have been killed just in Kashmir in different encounters. Almost all old terrorists are killed except only four. Their support structures have been destroyed. In such a situation, frustration crept in and they started targeting innocent civilians and unarmed policemen,” says Kumar.

With the killing of three militants by the Indian armed forces late on Thursday, the police says a total of “108 terrorists, including 29 foreign nationals, were neutralised in different encounters in 2022.”

The word ‘encounter’ indicates a fight between the Indian armed forces and militants. The number of militants killed in encounters in recent months is – curiously – double that of 2021. The full-year official figure for 2017-2020 was even higher.

While the figures indicate that there has, indeed, been a rise in violence, tourism has been booming in the region, in stark contrast to the past few years.

After a lull of six years (2016-2021) – for reasons ranging from robust civil society-led protests (2016-17) or revocation of special status (2019) to the Covid-19 outbreak (2020-21) – the daily inflow of tourists, numbering some “thirty to forty thousand,” was a record in light of dwindling numbers of tourists in the past few years, said Farooq Kuthoo, the president of Travel Agents Association of Kashmir.

The footfall of pilgrims in Amarnath, a popular Hindu shrine, is expected to register another record, expecting some “six to eight hundred thousand” tourists between the end of June to the middle of August this year.

The public interprets the rise in tourism and almost zero civilian protests as an outcome of the government’s “decisive action” to revoke the special status.

“After the abrogation of Article 370, not a single civilian was killed in law and order problems. It is a landmark achievement and change,” says Kumar. Since its inception in 1980, the withdrawal of Jammu & Kashmir’s semi-autonomous status has always featured in the ruling BJP’s election promises.

No major organised militant attack in the last three years is also seen as a telltale sign of peace.

Analysis

Today’s Kashmir is run by an administration that takes its orders from New Delhi and not from locally-elected politicians.

About half a dozen Indian Home Ministry officials told TRT World that it would be “premature” to let politics re-capture the space created by New Delhi with the revocation of Article 370 and thereby replace bureaucracy.

While most of the top pro-freedom leadership is either behind bars or under house arrest, the key Kashmiri politicians – including former Chief Ministers like Farooq and Omar Abdullah or Mehbooba Mufti – are barred from commanding the political narrative.

Over the decades, they, alongside others, acted as a bridge between New Delhi and the restive province. Many were booked with charges under an anti-terror law, the Public Safety Act (PSA), which can deny bail for two to three years.

One of the retired army generals, Lieutenant General D S Hooda – along with others – describes present-day Kashmir as a “pressure cooker” that may “blow up if not provided a release.”