What will happen to US nuclear power without Russian uranium? To answer this question briefly, theoretically, a nuclear meltdown.

Back in the very beginning of Russia's attack on Ukraine, experts predicted the mass closure of US nuclear power plants in the event of a uranium embargo.

But American nuclear energy business representatives asked President Joe Biden not to ban imports of Russian uranium in order to avoid higher electricity prices.

As a result, uranium imports were indeed not banned- unlike oil, petroleum products, gas and coal. After all, the US energy industry relies on supplies from Russia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan for almost half of its needs.

Searching for What is Lost

US sanctions have not yet touched nuclear fuel from Russia, although Washington "is being urged by political risks" to reduce its share.

Back in March, Nima Ashkebussi, head of the National Energy Institute, said that "US electric utilities are now contracting for the necessary fuel with a network of companies and countries around the world to reduce the risks of potential supply disruption."

"Russia is a significant global supplier of commercial nuclear fuel," Ashkebussi noted at the time.

In fact, the Europeans are reacting in the same way. For example, the European Commission has approved the "REPowerEU" plan, aimed at reducing the member-nations’ dependence on Russian fossil fuels. Sweden's Forsmark and Ringhals nuclear power plants, which used to buy fuel from Rosatom, have reported switching to Westinghouse assemblies.

The Czech Republic is discussing replacing Russian fuel for Temelin and Dukovany NPPs, and Slovakia is contemplating replacing Russian fuel for the Mochovce and Bohunice NPPs.

On June 8, Bloomberg reported about plans of the US Department of Energy and lawmakers to allocate $4.3 billion to create their own facilities for uranium enrichment.

According to the agency, at present, there is only one commercial uranium enrichment facility in the United Statesbut it belongs not to Americans but to the European consortium URENCO.

Not surprisingly, experts believe that Rosatom's European competitors, Orano and URENCO, may strengthen their positions thanks to the current situation.

"So far, it is difficult to imagine how the one or two plants available in the US can compensate for Russia's untold uranium treasures, thanks to which a fifth of the US nuclear power industry operates," Life experts note.

Bloomberg sources say that the US Energy Department seriously fears that Russia's conflict with the West may disrupt fuel supplies to US nuclear power plants.

Ironically, the fear stems not from possible sanctions against Rosatom but from the fact that Moscow might cut Rosatom supplies.

Dependence on Russia

The US has been buying relatively inexpensive Russian uranium for over 30 years, Kompaniya reminds us. From 1993 to 2013, they used Russian weapons-grade uranium as fuel under the HEU-LEU contract signed by Boris Yeltsin.

As a reciprocal gesture that was agreed upon, the Russian Federation destroyed 20,000 of its nuclear warheads and received $17 billion from the Americans.

This fuel, packaged by the European company URENCO in assemblies for American nuclear power plants, provided the US with half of its total nuclear fuel needs.

As they said in Washington, "thanks to Russian missiles," every tenth light bulb there has worked for 20 years. The Russian nuclear industry, in turn, survived thanks to this money.

"The US nuclear power industry is dependent on cheap Russian uranium," a source explained to Reuters. "Without Moscow, the US nuclear power industry would collapse in 1-1.5 years. The US nuclear power plants, unlike Canadian ones, will not be able to operate without three to four percent enriched uranium," Alexei Anpilogov, president of the Groundwork Foundation, also told Gazeta.ru.

The analyst specified that today the US has 96 operational nuclear reactors, but the country has no isotope separation facilities of its own.

"Nearly half of the world’s uranium separation facilities are located in Russia. This number is excessive for Moscow and this is why a considerable part of them is focused on America’s needs.”

Scientists say

Alexander Uvarov, editor-in-chief of AtomInfo.ru, explained to Kommersant that the danger of such dependence on Russia is well-known in the US, as well as the fact that the US has been periodically wishing to restore its own production for about 20 years. Moreover, two years before the current events, the US Department of Energy proposed to limit imports of nuclear fuel from Russia.

"But the centrifuge uranium enrichment technologies that Russia and Europe have, the US has never had in commercial use," Uvarov continues.