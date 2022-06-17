The European Union's executive arm has recommended making Ukraine a candidate for EU membership, a first step on what was expected to be a long road for the country to join the 27-nation bloc.

The European Commission delivered its proposal on Friday to award Ukraine candidate status after a fast-tracked analysis of answers to a questionnaire.

The Ukrainian government applied for EU membership less than a week after Russia started its attacks on the country.

“Ukrainians are ready to die for the European perspective,” commission President Ursula von der Leyen said. “We want them to live with us, the European dream.”

The leaders of the bloc's existing members are scheduled to discuss the recommendation during a summit next week in Brussels.

The European Commission’s endorsement, while a strong sign of solidarity with Ukraine, is likely to take years or even decades to materialise into EU membership.

Along with Ukraine, the European Commission also recommended giving neighbouring Moldova EU candidate status to Moldova. The commission also reviewed Georgia’s application but said the Caucasus nation first needs to fulfill a number of conditions.

Unanimous approval

Adding new members requires unanimous approval from all existing EU member nations. They have expressed differing views on how quickly to add Ukraine to their ranks.