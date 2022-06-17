BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Covid vaccines, food, fisheries figure in WTO's 'significant' deals package
The deals were ground out over five days of bargaining at a conference of more than 100 trade ministers that was seen as a test of the ability of nations to strike multilateral trade deals amid geopolitical tensions.
Covid vaccines, food, fisheries figure in WTO's 'significant' deals package
WTO director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who took over in March 2021, has hinged her leadership on breathing new life into the sclerotic organisation. / AFP
By Sandip BARDHAN
June 17, 2022

The World Trade Organisation has concluded hard-won deals on fishing subsidies, food insecurity and Covid-19 vaccines in a landmark bundle of agreements secured through hectic round-the-clock talks.

WTO director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said on Friday the trade ministers' conference had struck an "unprecedented package of deliverables" which would "make a difference to the lives of people..."

The talks at the trade body's Geneva headquarters began on Sunday and were due to wrap up on Wednesday. But instead the WTO's 164 members went straight through on into Friday, concluding at around 0300 GMT.

The ministerial conference also agreed on deals on e-commerce, responding to pandemics and reforming the organisation itself.

"Not in a long while has the WTO seen such a significant number of multilateral outcomes," Okonjo-Iweala said. 

"The package of agreements you have reached will make a difference to the lives of people around the world. The outcomes demonstrate that the WTO is in fact capable of responding to the emergencies of our time."

READ MORE:WTO members meet in shadow of Russia-Ukraine conflict

Key agreements

RECOMMENDED

The fisheries deal was the last one to get over the line. Delegations were frantically haggling in the early hours of Friday on the flagship issue being thrashed out at the WTO conference.

Negotiations towards banning subsidies that encourage overfishing and threaten the sustainability of the planet's fish stocks have been going on at the WTO for more than 20 years.

Some delegations accused India of being intransigent on every topic under discussion at the WTO — where decisions can only pass with the agreement of every member.

But Indian Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal insisted: "India is not a roadblock on anything...People are realising that we were the ones who actually helped create the sole consensus."

The second major issue on the table was the plan for a Covid-19 vaccine patents waiver.

Some countries that host major pharmaceutical companies, like Britain and Switzerland, were finding some of the draft wording problematic, while big pharma feared a deal that would strangle innovation.

But Britain's ambassador in Geneva, Simon Manley, told Okonjo-Iweala late on Thursday that after clarification and improvements were achieved, London was "now ready to join the consensus".

READ MORE:WTO: Russian attack on Ukraine could halve 2022 global trade growth

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening
Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Mossad amid rising tensions with Israel
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent
Gold climbs past $5,200 level while US dollar weakens
China approves first Nvidia H200 chip imports as Beijing recalibrates AI policy
South Korea's former first lady sentenced to prison for 20 months for corruption
Brazil declares 'superfood' acai a national fruit to fend off 'biopiracy'
Trump-backed businessman Nasry Asfura takes oath as president of Honduras
Private plane crash in western India kills Maharashtra deputy chief minister, four others