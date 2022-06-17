The World Trade Organisation has concluded hard-won deals on fishing subsidies, food insecurity and Covid-19 vaccines in a landmark bundle of agreements secured through hectic round-the-clock talks.

WTO director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said on Friday the trade ministers' conference had struck an "unprecedented package of deliverables" which would "make a difference to the lives of people..."

The talks at the trade body's Geneva headquarters began on Sunday and were due to wrap up on Wednesday. But instead the WTO's 164 members went straight through on into Friday, concluding at around 0300 GMT.

The ministerial conference also agreed on deals on e-commerce, responding to pandemics and reforming the organisation itself.

"Not in a long while has the WTO seen such a significant number of multilateral outcomes," Okonjo-Iweala said.

"The package of agreements you have reached will make a difference to the lives of people around the world. The outcomes demonstrate that the WTO is in fact capable of responding to the emergencies of our time."

Key agreements