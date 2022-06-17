Israeli troops have shot dead three Palestinians and wounded eight others in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry and local media said.

The ministry did not say how the casualties occurred in early Friday's incident but Palestinian media quoted witnesses as saying Israeli troops opened fire at a car in the northern refugee town of Jenin and killed three passengers.

Palestine’s state TV named the victims: Baraa Lahluh, Laith Abu Srour and Yousef Salah.

Heavy exchanges of gunfire were reported before the incident involving the car.

Afterward, footage on social media showed a bullet-riddled vehicle with bloodstains and residents inspecting it.