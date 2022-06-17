WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli troops kill several Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Soldiers target a car in northern refugee town of Jenin, killing three passengers and wounding eight others, Palestinian media report, sparking angry protests.
Israeli troops kill several Palestinians in occupied West Bank
House of Palestinian fighter Diaa Hamrasheh is pictured before Israeli forces blew up the house near Jenin earlier this month, provoking angry protests. / Reuters
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
June 17, 2022

Israeli troops have shot dead three Palestinians and wounded eight others in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry and local media said.

The ministry did not say how the casualties occurred in early Friday's incident but Palestinian media quoted witnesses as saying Israeli troops opened fire at a car in the northern refugee town of Jenin and killed three passengers.

Palestine’s state TV named the victims: Baraa Lahluh, Laith Abu Srour and Yousef Salah. 

Heavy exchanges of gunfire were reported before the incident involving the car. 

Afterward, footage on social media showed a bullet-riddled vehicle with bloodstains and residents inspecting it.

RECOMMENDED

Anger in West Bank

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military, which storms Palestinian-controlled parts of the occupied West Bank to arrest suspects.

Hundreds of angry residents gathered outside a Jenin hospital, chanting slogans of "God is Great" and calling for revenge, before carrying the three bodies on stretchers and walking through the town in a spontaneous protest.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening
Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Mossad amid rising tensions with Israel
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent
Gold climbs past $5,200 level while US dollar weakens
China approves first Nvidia H200 chip imports as Beijing recalibrates AI policy
South Korea's former first lady sentenced to prison for 20 months for corruption
Brazil declares 'superfood' acai a national fruit to fend off 'biopiracy'
Trump-backed businessman Nasry Asfura takes oath as president of Honduras
Private plane crash in western India kills Maharashtra deputy chief minister, four others