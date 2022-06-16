Violence has erupted in parts of India with thousands of angry youths setting train coaches and vehicles on fire, blocking highways and attacking police with rocks to protest a new short-term government recruitment policy for the military.

Police used batons and tear gas to disperse the protesters on Thursday in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan states where they took to the streets and damaged government buildings.

Nearly 25,000 police were deployed in the worst-hit Bihar state, where the protests spread to a dozen towns in eight districts, said S.K. Singhal, a police officer. The protesters blocked highways and disrupted train service for several hours.

Under the new job programme announced by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh this week, the armed forces this year can recruit 46,000 men and women in the age group 17.5-21 but only for four years. Seventy-five percent of them will be compulsorily retired after four years with no pension benefits.

A full-time recruited soldier serves for over 35 years.

Training by armed forces