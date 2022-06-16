Türkiye and Serbia are taking concrete steps to expand bilateral trade volume to $5 billion through 2022 as "economic and commercial relations are progressing rapidly."

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu made the remarks on Thursday during a joint news conference with his Serbian counterpart Nikola Selakovic in Belgrade.

"The common goal set by our presidents is clear. The goal is to increase our trade volume to 5 billion (US) dollars. We are taking firm steps towards this goal," said the visiting Turkish foreign minister.

"In 2021, our trade volume reached almost 2 billion dollars," he said, adding that "in the first quarter of 2022, we recorded an increase of 31 percent."

Nikola Selakovic, for his part, said relations between Serbia and Türkiye are at a historic peak.

"We are very satisfied with the upward trend of these relations, and we can say that in the previous 142 years of our diplomatic relations, they are now at their historical peak," Selakovic added.

READ MORE:Türkiye's public broadcaster TRT launches Balkans edition

Strengthening cooperation