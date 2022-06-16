Thousands of people have marched in Bangladesh’s capital to demand the governments of Bangladesh and India officially condemn comments by two Indian governing party officials against Prophet Muhammad.

The march began on Thursday at the country’s main Baitul Mukarram Mosque but was blocked by police as it headed toward India's Embassy, a few kilometres (miles) away.

The protesters demanded that Muslim-majority nations boycott Indian products and cut off ties with New Delhi, and that Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina publicly condemn the comments made earlier by the two officials in Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party.

Hasina has maintained warm relations with India. Information and Broadcast Minister Hasan Mahmud told a group of Indian journalists that the dispute is an internal Indian matter, according to reports by Indian media.

READ MORE: Thousands protest ruling BJP's 'bulldozer justice' against Indian Muslims

'We love Muhammad'