Türkiye has reacted to the “unfortunate” remarks made by a German Foreign Ministry spokesperson regarding Greece's unlawful claims on the disputed issues between Athens and Ankara.

On Wednesday, German Foreign Ministry spokesperson Christian Wagner said that recent statements by the Turkish government “do not help the constructive dialogue and stability in the region,” while “the aggressive rhetoric especially, as well as Turkish violations of the Greek airspace, give cause for concern.”

Responding to the remarks, Tanju Bilgic, the spokesperson for the Turkish Foreign Ministry, said in a statement that the “baseless allegations” by the German spokesperson are “unacceptable,” adding that it is Greece that violated Turkish airspace and made flights over its mainland.

"We would like to remind the German spokesperson that despite the invitations to the bilateral and NATO Confidence-Building Measures meetings, it is not Türkiye that has not responded for a year and has announced that it has frozen these meetings using the latest tension in the Aegean as an excuse,” he said.

