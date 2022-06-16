Flights have been cancelled, public transport ground to a halt and government offices closed in a nationwide strike by Tunisia's main trade union confederation.

The powerful UGTT confederation had called on up to three million public sector workers to strike on Thursday, halting work at 159 state agencies and public companies to demand concessions on salaries and threatened reforms.

The action appeared to be widely observed in the capital Tunis, where post offices and public utilities were closed.

"This strike is the culmination of a collective failure by more than 10 Tunisian governments, the UGTT, the International Monetary Fund and Tunisia's international partners" to restructure the economy, said Tunisian economist Fadhel Kaboub.

"It will serve as a reminder to the IMF that working people in Tunisia can only sustain so much economic pain."

The strike comes as Tunisia prepares to enter formal talks with the IMF on a new bailout plan for its debt-laden economy.

READ MORE:Tunisia’s economic woes hang over Saied’s quest to consolidate power

Soaring inflation, low salaries