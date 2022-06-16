A special meeting between India and Southeast Asian foreign ministers has opened with co-chairs India and Singapore calling for strengthening ties.

Thursday's meeting comes amid Russia’s attack against Ukraine and a heightened rivalry between the United States and China that threatens peace and stability in the region.

India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said India and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations face geopolitical headwinds from the conflict in Ukraine and its impact on food and energy security.

"India fully supports a strong, unified, prosperous ASEAN whose centrality in the Indo-Pacific is fully recognised," Jaishankar said.

Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said Russia’s actions have "upended the international system of rules and norms.”

Balakrishnan added that the rivalry between the US and China has direct implications for all of Asia.

"These developments, if unchecked, can threaten the sole system of peace and stability which we have depended on for the basis of our growth and development and prosperity over many decades,” he said.

READ MORE: The Russia-Ukraine crisis is a bitter pill for ASEAN