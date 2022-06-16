The US-led coalition forces have detained a senior Daesh leader during an early morning operation in northern Syria, a coalition statement said.

"The detained individual was assessed to be an experienced bomb maker and facilitator who became one of the group's top leaders in Syria," it said on Thursday.

The coalition did not specify in what part of the Syria raid took place but it added no civilians were harmed nor any damage received to coalition aircraft or assets.

Earlier on Wednesday, a Turkish-backed opposition group told the Reuters news agency the US-led coalition carried out an early-morning helicopter landing operation in a part of northern Syria controlled by the group, in what it said was the first raid of its kind in the area.

"Till now the circumstances are unclear," Major Youssef Hamoud, a spokesperson for Syrian National Army (SNA) said.

READ MORE:Daesh names new leader, confirms predecessor 'killed in recent days'

First US helicopter landing in opposition areas