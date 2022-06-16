A suspect has confessed his responsibility in the disappearance and killing of an Indigenous expert and a British journalist in a remote part of the Amazon and then took officers to where the bodies were buried, a federal police investigator announced.

Police said at a news conference in the Amazon city of Manaus on Wednesday that the prime suspect in the case confessed on Tuesday night to killing British journalist Dom Phillips and Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira and detailed what happened to the pair who went missing on June 5.

The federal investigator, Eduardo Alexandre Fontes, said Amarildo da Costa de Oliveira, 41, nicknamed Pelado, told officers he used a firearm to kill Pereira of Brazil and freelance reporter Phillips of Britain.

Torres said Pelado took police to a spot on Wednesday where they recovered human remains. The remains had not yet been positively identified, Torres said.

"We found the bodies three kilometres into the woods," the investigator said. He said other arrests would be made soon in the case.

Another officer, Guilherme Torres of the Amazonas state police, said the missing men's boat had not been found yet but police knew the area where it purportedly was hidden by those involved in the crime.

"They put bags of dirt on the boat so it would sink," he said.

As federal police announced they would hold a news conference, colleagues of Pereira called a vigil outside the headquarters of the Brazilian government's Indigenous affairs agency in Brasilia.

Pereira was on leave from the agency.