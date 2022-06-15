Wall Street has rallied following the US Federal Reserve's sharpest hike in interest rates since 1994, and its later assurance that such mega-hikes would not be common.

The S&P 500 climbed 54.51, or 1.5 percent, to 3,789.99 after whipping through roller-coaster trading immediately following the Fed's latest move on Wednesday to fight inflation.

In equally topsy-turvy trading, Treasury yields eased in the bond market after Chair Jerome Powell seemed to soothe the market's fears about an overly aggressive Fed by implying more modest rate increases may be coming later this year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average swung between a gain of 647 points and a loss of nearly 180 before finishing with a gain of 303.70. It closed at 30,668.53, up 1 percent. The Nasdaq composite jumped 270.81, or 2.5 percent, to 11,099.15.

The market's ebullience was a sharp turnaround from the worldwide rout that has dominated much of this year, which forced the S&P 500 into a bear market earlier this week.

The fear has been that high inflation will push the Fed and other central banks to clamp the brakes too hard on the economy and create a recession.

Wednesday's gain was the first for the S&P 500 in six days.

Some analysts cautioned the rally could be short-lived given how deeply and broadly high inflation has seeped into the economy and how unsettlingly uncertain the future path is.

