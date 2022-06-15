Several thousand people have rallied in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) city of Goma to protest against Rwanda, a day after the government reiterated claims Kigali backed a notorious rebel group.

Tension in the border city was high on Wednesday as riot police dispersed some demonstrators, many of them angry young men stripped to the waist, who tried to push through the frontier post with Rwanda, an AFP news agency reporter saw.

At least one person was injured.

The crowd chanted slogans against Rwanda and its President Paul Kagame.

"No more Rwandans, let's go and sort out Kagame," was one.

"We are demonstrating against the M23's incursion in the Democratic Republic of Congo."

"We are calling on the government to give us uniforms and weapons so that we can fight" the Rwandan army, a demonstrator who gave his name as Eric told AFP, to the applause of other demonstrators.

General Sylvain Ekenge, a spokesperson for the military governor of North Kivu province, made inflammatory comments to protesters in the city of Goma before asking them to demonstrate peacefully.

"Rwanda does not like us. We are not afraid of it and we will fight it," Ekenge said. "If it wants war, it will have war," he said, adding: "No one will occupy a single centimetre of our territory."

Surge of clashes

Banks, petrol stations, schools, shops and other outlets were closed across Goma, and only a few pharmacies appeared to be open.

Friction between DRC and its eastern neighbour has surged in the past few weeks over the M23 rebel group.

A primarily Tutsi militia that is one of the scores of armed groups in eastern DRC, the M23 leaped to global prominence in 2012 when it captured Goma.