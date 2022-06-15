Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has declared that Türkiye's national flag carrier will make its international flights under the name of “Türk Hava Yolları,” replacing “Turkish Airlines”.

The announcement on Wednesday comes after the Turkish government took the symbolic step of officially changing the name of the country from "Turkey" to "Türkiye".

“Turkey no longer exists. It is Türkiye,” Erdogan said during a ceremony marking the launch of a new communications satellite.

Erdogan continued: “Türk Hava Yolları will be inscribed on the bodies of our planes instead of Turkish Airlines.”

“Hava Yolları” is airlines in Turkish.

'Türkiye', not 'Turkey'

The change took place internationally in all communications and activities, and is intended to strengthen the country's national brand.