Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamoud has appointed lawmaker Hamza Abdi Barre as the country's prime minister with a mandate to form next government.

"The president wishes the new PM utmost success as he leads the government's ambitious reform agenda and calls on Somali people to render him their unwavering support," the presidency said on Twitter on Wednesday.

The 48-year-old MP from the southern state of Jubaland replaces Mohamed Hussein Roble.

"I am very happy that I have your confidence Mr President, and this shows that you believe I can be trusted with this huge task," Barre told a joint news conference, promising "to work day and night" at the job.

"I took this decision after recognising Hamza's knowledge, experience, and ability," Mohamoud told journalists.

"I also ask the new prime minister to accelerate his priority tasks which include issues such as security, droughts, reconciliation ... and to work on improving the country's relationship with the rest of the world," he added.

