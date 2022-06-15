WORLD
3 MIN READ
'Trapped': Most Gaza children suffer distress after 15-year Israeli siege
International NGO Save the Children said around 800,000 young people in Gaza have "never known life without the blockade".
'Trapped': Most Gaza children suffer distress after 15-year Israeli siege
Mental health support sessions are carried out for children across Gaza, but resources are extremely limited. / Reuters
By Sara SLEIMAN
June 15, 2022

Four out of five children in Gaza suffer from emotional distress, Save the Children has said, 15 years after Israel slapped a crippling blockade on the Palestinian enclave.

In Wednesday's report called "Trapped", Britain-based Save the Children said the mental health of Gazan children has continued to deteriorate.

Since 2018, symptoms of "depression, grief and fear," have risen from 55 percent to 80 percent, the report said.

Save the Children's director for the occupied Palestinian territories, Jason Lee said: "The children we spoke to for this report described living in a perpetual state of fear, worry, sadness and grief, waiting for the next round of violence to erupt and feeling unable to sleep or concentrate".

"The physical evidence of their distress - bedwetting, loss of ability to speak or to complete basic tasks - is shocking and should serve as a wakeup call to the international community," he added.

Children make up nearly half of Gaza's population of 2.1 million. Around 800,000 young people in the territory who have "never known life without the blockade," Save the Children said.

READ MORE:Palestinians protest Israel's Gaza blockade on 15th anniversary

RECOMMENDED

'Open-air prison' 

Israel and the United States have led an international economic and political boycott of Gaza since 2007 after the resistance movement Hamas was elected to govern the densely populated enclave.

Israel also imposed a land, sea and air blockade since 2007, disabling the entire population from leaving or entering Gaza and choking the import and export of goods.

Gaza has seen four Israeli assaults since 2007, most recently in May 2021 when over 260 Palestinians were killed under Israeli fire. 

In a statement marking the anniversary of the blockade, Human Rights Watch said that Israel has turned Gaza into an open-air prison.

In July 2020 UN human rights expert Michael Lynk urged Israel to end its blockade on Gaza and accused Israel of the crime of collective punishment.

HRW's director for Israel and Palestine, Omar Shakir, said: "Young people face the brunt of (the blockade) because they don't know of a Gaza before the closure".

READ MORE:Report: Tens of Palestinians killed by Israel this year

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security
Lawmaker among 15 dead in Colombia passenger plane crash
Trump troop deployments in US cities cost nearly $500m in 2025
Gaza ceasefire's permanence requires full Israeli withdrawal, Palestine tells UNSC
US Fed resists Trump pressure, keeps interest rates unchanged
US lawmakers condemn attack on Ilhan Omar, blame Trump's 'hateful rhetoric'
No Trump reaction yet, but Bessent says EU 'funding war against themselves' with India trade deal
Germany backs nationwide Syrian government control of security forces
Europe, Canada and Japan condemn Israel’s demolition of UNRWA HQ in occupied East Jerusalem
Russia, Ukraine and US prepare for second round of peace talks in Abu Dhabi