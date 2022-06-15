Scientists and researchers across the globe are working hard to bioprint functional human organs to meet the demand of a growing list of people waiting for organ transplants across the world.

There are currently more than 106,000 people waiting for an organ transplant in the United States alone, with a new person added every 9 minutes to the list.

Many of these people are in need of critical organs such as kidneys, hearts and livers that could save their lives. However, due to limited resources, around 8,000 Americans on the waiting list die each year.

Biotechnology company Regemat 3D believes the development of bioengineered organs for human transplants is an attainable goal and that 3D bioprinting will have a main role in that accomplishment.

“We believe 3D bioprinting is and will be a key factor in the progress towards more efficient and personalised medical treatments in the upcoming future,” Sara Mico, Regemat 3D’s Business Developer and Product Specialist, told TRT World.

Since 2015, Regemat 3D has grown to become one of the top 15 3D bioprinting emerging companies worldwide, with a presence in nearly 30 countries.

“We are the only company in the world specialised in the design and development of customised 3D bioprinters and bioreactors for tissue engineering applications,” said Mico.

Some benefits of 3D bioprinting cited by Mico include the potential to accelerate the development of new drugs and shorten the time required for them to reach the market and reduce the number of animals used in research.

But how far off is the expansion of this technology to creating complex organs?

Bioprinting company nScrypt predicts this reality will emerge within the next decade, Marketing/Sales and Communications Specialist Brandon B. Dickerson told TRT World.

“We all have our crystal balls, and I say 5 to 10 years. I think soon, I’ll be saying 4 to 8 years, we are closing the gap,” said Dickerson.

In contrast, Fabien Guillemot, CEO of next-generation bioprinting company Poietis, told TRT World it’s “difficult to define when (and if) the world will be able to print organs” due to the different degree of tissue complexity compared to that of organs.

“Different 3D bioprinted tissues are entering into clinical trials (ear, skin, blood vessels). Other applications like heart patches, cornea, cartilage are also in preclinical development in many institutions and companies, worldwide.”

Guillemot said all these trials contain tissues that have a different degree of complexity, which remains lower than that of an organ's, for example some are flat tissues and some include one or two different cell types.

“But, implanting bioprinted functional tissues might be sufficient to restore and repair organ functions without changing the whole organ,” said Guillemot. “So, we anticipate that clinicians will use in routine bioprinting and bioprinted tissue products made of the patient’s own cells.”

Mico said that while the field is still “very far” from the reality of bioprinting complex organs “it is so important to invest time and resources in basic and translational research today, because today’s research will become the clinical applications of tomorrow.”

From research to clinical trials

While bioprinting was initially proposed around two decades ago, its first applications have been for research and testing such as in cosmetics and pharmaceuticals, Guillemot told TRT World.

Then in 1999, a functioning human bladder was the first artificial organ made using bioprinting by scientists at the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine.

However, to be able to start a clinical trial was challenging as companies needed “to develop a bioprinter compliant with the regulations and to develop a tissue fabrication process leveraging this bioprinter,” Guillemot explained.

Fast forward 23 years and this was achieved by 3DBioTherapeutics. A 20-year-old woman born with a rare congenital deformity in her right ear became the first person to receive a 3D-printed ear implant made from her own living cells.

The medical breakthrough made headlines this month after the New York-based medical company took a sample of cartilage cells from the patient’s ear and grew them in a lab to create an implant.

The human cells were mixed with a collagen-based bio-ink before being inserted into a 3D bioprinter, which layer-by-layer created a mirror replica of the patient’s left ear, the company’s chief scientific officer, Nathaniel Bachrach, told the New York Times.

The company’s AuriNovo implant technology is currently being used in a clinical trial to help patients with microtia, a condition where one or both outer ears are absent or underdeveloped.

CEO and co-founder of 3DBioTherapeutics Dr. Daniel Cohen called the transplant a “truly historic moment for patients with microtia,” a condition that affects around 1,500 babies in the US each year.

“And more broadly for the regenerative medicine field as we are beginning to demonstrate the real-world application of next-generation tissue engineering technology,” said Cohen.