The European Commission has launched new legal action against the United Kingdom, accusing London of putting peace in Northern Ireland at risk by trying to overhaul the post-Brexit trade deal.

"The UK government tabled legislation confirming its intention to unilaterally break international law," EU commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic said on Wednesday.

"More precisely to break an agreement that protects peace and stability in Northern Ireland," he said.

"Opening the door to unilaterally changing an international agreement is a breach of international law, as well. So let's call a spade a spade. This is illegal."

In London, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman told journalists: "We are disappointed that the EU has taken this legal action today." And he insisted that European proposals to resolve the impasse were a "step backwards".

On Monday, the British government introduced legislation to rip up post-Brexit trading rules for Northern Ireland, in an attempt to override the EU withdrawal treaty that it had signed.

Johnson's government insists it is not breaking international law, citing a "necessity" to act to restore Northern Ireland's power-sharing institutions.

