Chinese President Xi Jinping has told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in a call that Beijing will keep backing Moscow on "sovereignty and security", according to state media.

China is "willing to continue to offer mutual support (to Russia) on issues concerning core interests and major concerns such as sovereignty and security," Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported Xi as saying on Wednesday.

It was the second reported call between the two leaders since Russia launched his military operation in Ukraine on February 24.

China has refused to condemn Moscow's offensive in Ukraine and has been accused of providing diplomatic cover for Russia by blasting Western sanctions and arms sales to Kiev.

'Pushing global governance'

According to CCTV, Xi praised the "good momentum of development" in bilateral relations since the start of the year "in the face of global turmoil and changes".

"Beijing was willing to "intensify strategic coordination between the two countries", Xi reportedly said.

China was ready to "strengthen communication and coordination" with Russia in international organisations and "push the international order and global governance towards more just and reasonable development," he added.