China is suspected of building a Cambodian naval base, raising US concerns of its military footprint in the South China Sea.

Last Wednesday, in a show of “iron-clad” relations, China and Cambodia broke ground on the Ream Naval Base, which Cambodian officials say will be renovated with Chinese aid money.

They dismissed claims that Beijing seeks to use it as a military outpost.

But the US media is suggesting something different. Quoting sources, Washington Post reported last week that Beijing was clandestinely developing a facility in Cambodia and that the People's Liberation Army of China (PLA) would be in charge of the facility in the Gulf of Thailand.

Comments by unnamed officials suggest that Beijing plans to maintain and develop its military presence in the northern part of Cambodia's Ream Naval Base, which it has the exclusive rights to use.

A naval facility in the Gulf of Thailand, which according to preliminary estimates could accommodate large warships, is seen as an important component of China's desire to strengthen its presence near key sea lanes in Southeast Asia.

Beijing, however, has already called the Post’s report an act of disinformation, claiming that Washington is deliberately smearing Cambodia by engaging in "classic psychological terror" against it.

Playing hide-and-seek

There was a supposition that the PLA might establish themselves in the Gulf of Thailand years ago, when The Wall Street Journalreported on the signing of a secret agreement by Phnom Penh and Beijing that gave the Chinese army the ability to use the infrastructure of Ream.

The PRC at the time rejected speculation about exclusive military use, noting that the Cambodian side had simply been assisted with military training and logistical equipment at the site.

According to Washington's assumption, both countries made efforts to disguise the PLA's presence in Ream. For example, foreign delegations visiting the base were only allowed access to pre-arranged locations. Thus, when US Undersecretary of State Wendy Sherman visited the facility during a trip to the region last year, her movements were "very restricted," US diplomats pointed out.

It was also noted that the PLA military men were trying to wear uniforms similar to those worn by their Cambodian counterparts to avoid suspicion from outsiders. "What we are noticing is turning into a very clear and consistent series of attempts to confuse and conceal both the ultimate objective and the extent of the military involvement," US officials claim.