Over 10,000 visitors — all but one group of backpackers — have evacuated the Yellowstone National Park, officials said as they evaluated the damage from massive flooding in the popular US park.

Superintendent Cam Sholly said on Tuesday the visitors were asked to leave after roads and bridges washed out and power was knocked out from heavy rains and snow melt.

The flooding hit historic levels in the Yellowstone River, where it washed out several sections of the main highway from the park’s north entrance.

The torrent undercut the river bank and toppled a house where the families of six park employees had dived into the raging waters. The building, which had been evacuated, floated eight kilometres downstream before sinking.

Sholly said one group of campers was still in the backcountry. They had been contacted and crews were prepared to evacuate them by helicopter, but that hasn’t been needed yet, he said.

Sholly added he didn't believe the park had ever shut down from flooding. He said the north entrance is expected to be closed all summer.

READ MORE:US govt ramps up aid as New Mexico wildfire signals ‘code red’

'Scariest river ever'

The flooding across parts of southern Montana and northern Wyoming from days of rain and a rapidly melting snowpack indefinitely closed one of the nation's most iconic parks just as a summer tourist season that draws millions of visitors was ramping up.

Instead of marveling at the site of grizzlies and bison, burbling thermal pools, and the regular blast of Old Faithful's geyser, tourists found themselves witnessing nature at its most unpredictable as the Yellowstone River crested in a chocolate brown torrent that washed away anything in its path.