The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has condemned its neighbour Rwanda for "supporting, financing and arming" the M23 rebel group, which seized an important trading hub near the Ugandan border.

"We will defend every centimetre of our territory," a statement of DRC's Communications Ministry said, which came a day after M23 rebels took the town of Bunagana in the eastern province of North Kivu.

The statement cited 2018 Nobel Peace Prize winner Denis Mukwege, who was quoted as saying that DRC was the victim of aggression, most recently by the M23, "whose support from Rwanda has been known by all for decades".

On Monday, the DRC army said Rwandan troops were occupying Bunagana and accused them of an "invasion". Kigali denies the accusations.

DRC seeks Belgium's help

The ministry statement added that Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, who visited the country last week, said DRC had "the right to demand from our neighbours that our territory is respected".

"The government of the Democratic Republic of Congo condemns the participation of the Rwandan authorities in the supporting, financing and arming of this rebellion."