Nicaragua's Congress has renewed a decade-long decree allowing Russian forces to train in the Central American country, a decision criticised by the United States in light of Russia's assault on Ukraine.

Tuesday's decree allows 230 Russian soldiers to enter Nicaragua between July 1 and December 31 to patrol Pacific waters with the Nicaraguan Army.

President Daniel Ortega has backed Russian President Vladimir Putin in his attack on Ukraine and the decision was expected.

Since 2012, Nicaragua's unicameral Congress has biannually approved the entry of foreign military personnel, including Russians, into the country.

Russian state television had celebrated the decision earlier this month.

"We consider this a provocation by the Nicaraguan regime," Brian Nichols, who is in charge of western hemisphere affairs at the State Department, was quoted by DW-TV as saying at the Americas Summit last week.

Nicaragua's Congress also approved the entry of US, Mexican, Cuban, Venezuelan and other Central American military personnel, specifying that it is "for humanitarian purposes to carry out joint work with the Nicaraguan Army."

Several Nicaraguan officials on Tuesday rejected US warnings about allowing Russia to gain a foothold in the Americas.

