Palestinians have staged a rally in Gaza to protest Israel’s 15-year-long blockade on the coastal territory.

Protesters waved banners on Tuesday condemning silence of the international community to the Israeli blockade during the rally held outside the UNESCO office in Gaza City.

“The international community must act to end the injustice inflicted on the Palestinian people,” Saad Ziada, a leader of the Union of Agricultural Work Committees (UAWC), told protesters.

“We remind the world of 55 years of Israeli occupation of the Palestinian lands and more than of 15 years of Israeli siege on Gaza,” he added.

Home to more than two million people, the Gaza Strip has been reeling under a crippling blockade imposed by Israel in 2007, which has a crushing impact on the livelihood of Palestinians in the territory.

'Not livable'