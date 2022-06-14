Türkiye's defence chief Hulusi Akar has rebuked a Greek member of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly over accusations on Northern Cyprus.

Akar was addressing the opening session of a joint meeting of the NATO Mediterranean and Middle East Group on Tuesday when the Greek legislator accused Türkiye of occupying the northern part of Cyprus.

He shared Türkiye's approaches on defence and security issues, followed by a Q&A session during which he told the lawmaker: "If you call Northern Cyprus an 'occupation,' then that means you want to argue, to begin with."

Recalling the Greek Cypriot-led "massacres and coups" that took place on the island until 1974, Akar underlined that in this period, "even the lives of the (Cypriot) Greeks were in danger."

"From 1974 until now, both the south and the north have been living in peace. You have to see this. You must not be biased," Akar said, stressing that Türkiye "prevented a massacre" in its peace operation on the island.

He also emphasised that "Despite all its shortcomings, the Turkish Cypriots accepted the UN's Annan Plan as a solution in 2004. The Greek Cypriot side didn't accept it."

A base for terrorists

In his address, Akar pointed to the presence of terrorists targeting Türkiye in Greece, including the PKK/YPG terror group and Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), the group behind a 2016 defeated coup in the country.

He also referred to the PKK and FETO presence in the refugee camp of Lavrion (Laurium) near Greece's capital Athens, which footage by a private Greek broadcaster recently revealed to be operating as a propaganda and training base for the terrorists. The Greek lawmaker denied this claim.