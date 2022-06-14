After losing three hundred goats and walking nearly 260 kilometres, Zainab Mohamed, a pastoralist mother of five, left behind her livelihood and the habitat she grew up in after a severe drought hit Somalia in 2017.

Today, she owns a small farm built with transparent materials, known as greenhouse farming. Several such farms are owned by pastoralist families after losing their livestock to droughts.

Along with 25 families, Zainab formed the Dharjaale farmers association in Dharjaale village, in eastern Somalia. Prior to this, the families were pastoralists in the countryside where they roamed bushes to herd livestock.

Zainab recalled how she left her home five years ago to save her family.

“It was a hard choice that I never wanted to make. My grandfather was born in those bushes, and we kept animals as a source of pride and income. We sold their meat and milk in the local market,” Zainab told TRT World.

“But I watched my livestock die before me because there was no water or pasture for them to survive,” she continued.

In Puntland State, where Zainab lives, farming is not popular and most families are pastoralists who live in huts made of grass, sticks and clothes in the countryside. They herd goats, sheep, and camels, and migrate to the bushes looking for pasture and water for their animals.

But life in the countryside has become very difficult as they battle recurring droughts triggered by climate change. This year, the worst drought in 40 years is crippling the livelihoods of millions across the country.

According to United Nations, about 7.7 million Somalis need humanitarian assistance, while nearly a million people were displaced due to the unfolding crisis this May.

Earlier this year, UK-based charity Save the Children said nearly 700,000 animals died because of the drought, and the value of livestock has significantly dropped leaving millions of people without food.

“I can relate to the experiences of many of these families. I faced the same few years ago, and I did not know what would happen to my family.” Zainab says.

Farming as an alternative source of income

The majority of the families in Dharjaale were affected by the recurring droughts. Ahmed Ali, the mayor of Dharjaale village, says residents relied on pastoralism as their primary source of income.

“When you talk to elder people who lived in this area, they did not have a history of farming. We all depended on livestock, and we herded thousands of them in the bushes around the village. But now you would hardly find any family pastoralists,’’ the mayor said.

This meant people lost their livestock — their main source of income — and they did not know alternative methods of generating income until the community teamed up with a local aid organisation, KAALO, which implements climate change adaptation programmes in the region.

KAALO introduced the greenhouse farming concept in Dharjaale — structures made of transparent material that shades crops from inclement weather conditions and pests.

“Farming helped me create an additional source of income. Now, I can help my family go to the local market and buy basic food items,” Zainab said.