The death toll from recent clashes between Arab and non-Arab groups in Sudan's restive Darfur region has exceeded 125, the United Nations said.

Between June 6 and June 11, "over 125 people were killed, and many others were injured due to the conflict," said a report from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs on Tuesday.

The UN said the Gimir community lost 101 dead, and the Rizeigat 25.

Gimir tribal leader Ibrahim Hashem said the situation "remained tense" in all the villages in and around Kolbus.

He said the government had deployed units largely drawn from the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) around the Gimir villages.

The latest fighting between the Arab Rizeigat and non-Arab Gimir tribes broke out on June 6 in Kolbus district, about 160 kilometres north of the West Darfur state capital, El Geneina.

It started as a land dispute between two individuals, one from the Rizeigat and the other from the Gimir, before escalating into broader violence involving other members of the two tribes.

