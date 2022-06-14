The global community must urgently explore new ways of ensuring Israel’s compliance with international law, The United Nations Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory has said.

Former UN Human Rights commissioner Navi Pillay addressed the Human Rights Council on Monday with the commission’s first report on the occupied Palestinian territories and Israel.

“It is our strong view too that the continued occupation of the Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem and Gaza, the 15-year blockade of Gaza, and longstanding discrimination within Israel are all linked and cannot be looked at in isolation,” she said.

“Given a clear refusal by Israel to take concrete measures to implement the findings and recommendations of past commissions, the international community must urgently explore new ways of ensuring compliance with international law.”

The former South African jurist said the international community had failed to take meaningful measures to ensure Israel’s compliance with international law and influence it to bring an end to the occupation.

READ MORE:'Perpetual' Israeli occupation root cause of protracted conflict: UN

Despair and hopelessness in Palestine, Israel