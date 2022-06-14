Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Russia bans 29 British journalists, along with defence figures

Russia has banned dozens of British media and defence figures from entering the country, the Russian foreign ministry has announced.

In an online statement on its website, the ministry described the ban on 29 journalists and commentators as a response to what it alleged was the British media’s skewed portrayal of Moscow and its actions in Ukraine.

“The British journalists included in the list are involved in the deliberate dissemination of false and one-sided information about Russia and events in Ukraine and the Donbass,” it said, referencing Ukraine’s industrial east, parts of which have been controlled by pro-Russian separatists since 2014.

Ukraine suffering painful losses in Sievierodonetsk, Kharkiv region - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian forces are suffering painful losses in fighting against Russian troops in both the city of Sievierodonetsk and the Kharkiv region, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

In a late night address, he also said Ukraine needed modern anti-missile weapons now, adding there could be no justification for partner countries to delay their delivery.

Russia restricts publication of budget figures

Russia's Finance Ministry has announced that the publication of budget data has been restricted to protect the country from new Western sanctions.

It said Western countries continue to create pressure by imposing sanctions on Russia and the decision would reduce the risks of new sanctions.

After the beginning of the Russian offensive in Ukraine on February 24, Western countries, especially EU members and the US, have imposed several sanctions on Russia.

Russia lowers gas flows to Europe with part stuck in Canada

Russian natural gas deliveries through a key pipeline to Europe will drop by around 40 percent this year, state-controlled energy giant Gazprom has said after Canadian sanctions over the conflict in Ukraine prevented German partner Siemens Energy from delivering overhauled equipment.

Germany's utility network agency said it did not see gas supplies as endangered and that reduced flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline under the Baltic Sea aligned with commercial behavior and Russia's previously announced cutoff of gas to Denmark and the Netherlands, the German news agency dpa reported.

US allows some Russian energy-related transactions until December 5

The United States will allow certain energy-related transactions with Sberbank, VTB Bank, Alfa-Bank and several other Russian entities to continue through December 5, the US Department of Treasury has said in an online notice.

Treasury's Office of Foreign Asset Control said it was extending the general license authorising the transactions with entities including Russia's Central Bank, Sovcombank, Vnesheconombank and others.

The United States has banned imports of Russian fossil fuels and imposed punitive sanctions on the country for its offensive in Ukraine.

West building grain silos to help export blockaded Ukraine wheat

US President Joe Biden has disclosed a Western plan to build silos on the borders of Ukraine to facilitate export of grain caught in a Russian blockade of Black Sea ports that has triggered a global food supply crisis.

Biden blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin for high food prices in the United States and warned that the plan for new infrastructure to help get more Ukrainian wheat to world markets was "taking time."

"I'm working closely with our European partners to get 20 million tonnes of grain locked in Ukraine out onto the market to help bring down food prices," Biden said in a speech to a trade union convention in Philadelphia.

Sievierodonetsk plant evacuations planned for Wednesday: Russia

The Russian army has said it will establish a humanitarian corridor on Wednesday to evacuate hundreds of civilians from the Azot chemical plant in the Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk.

"Guided by the principles of humanity, the Russian armed forces and the formations of the Luhansk People's Republic are ready to organise a humanitarian operation to evacuate civilians," the Russian defence ministry said.

The humanitarian corridor will be in place between 0500 GMT and 17GMT on Wednesday, the defence ministry said, adding the evacuees would be transported to the city of Svatovo in the Russia-backed separatist-held region of Luhansk.

Russians control 80 percent of key city in eastern Ukraine

Russian troops control about 80 percent of the fiercely contested eastern Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk and have destroyed all three bridges leading out of the city but Ukrainian authorities are still trying to evacuate some wounded residents, a regional official has said.

Serhiy Haidai, governor of the eastern Luhansk region, acknowledged that a mass evacuation of civilians from Sievierodonetsk is currently “simply not possible” due to the relentless shelling and fighting in the city.

“There is still an opportunity for the evacuation of the wounded, communication with the Ukrainian military and local residents,” he said, adding that Russian forces have not yet completely blocked off the strategic city.

Ukraine needs long-range weapons - Zelenskyy