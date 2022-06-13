TÜRKİYE
Türkiye to start transferring gas from Black Sea in early 2023: Erdogan
Türkiye will receive 10 million cubic metres of natural gas daily from Sakarya Gas Field, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Erdogan announced that Türkiye's fourth drilling ship has been named Abdulhamid Han. / AA
June 13, 2022

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said Türkiye will start transferring 10 million cubic metres (mcm) of natural gas daily from the Sakarya Gas Field in the Black Sea to the national transmission system in the first quarter of 2023.

The production in Sakarya Gas Field will "hopefully reach its peak in 2026," said Erdogan on Monday at an event marking the laying of the first offshore pipeline to carry Black Sea natural gas.

Turkish president also hailed the move made solely through domestic resources.

First gas transmission is planned to be delivered through a 150-kilometre-long (93-mile) subsea pipeline that Türkiye will construct to run from the field to onshore where it will be connected to the national gas grid.

Türkiye sees energy as "the key to regional cooperation, and not an area of tension and conflict," Erdogan said. 

"We will continue our struggle in a multifaceted way until we make Türkiye a country that has completely solved the problem of energy supply security," he added.

Fourth drilling ship on its way

Erdogan also announced that Türkiye's fourth drilling ship has been named Abdulhamid Han, one of the sultans of the Ottoman Empire.

"It is also important that we make such a historical discovery with completely domestic resources," he added.

Türkiye currently has three drillships, Fatih, Kanuni and Yavuz, operating in the Black Sea and the Mediterranean Sea.

To date, drilling has yielded 540 billion cubic metres of output from the Black Sea.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
