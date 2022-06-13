WORLD
3 MIN READ
Sweden taking Türkiye's security concerns very seriously: PM
At a joint news conference with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg, Swedish PM Magdalena Andersson said both Sweden and Finland would be security providers for the region and for all of NATO, including Türkiye.
Sweden taking Türkiye's security concerns very seriously: PM
Stoltenberg, for his part, stressed that security concerns of all NATO allies should be addressed. / AA
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
June 13, 2022

Stockholm is taking Türkiye's security concerns about Sweden and Finland's applications to join NATO "very seriously," the Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has said.

Speaking at a joint news conference with visiting NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Monday, Andersson said both Sweden and Finland will be security providers for the region and for all of NATO, including Türkiye.

Stoltenberg, for his part, stressed that security concerns of all NATO allies should be addressed.

The NATO chief said Andersson confirmed the Swedish government's readiness to address Türkiye's concerns.

“I welcome that Sweden has already started to change its counterterrorism legislation, and that Sweden will ensure that the legal framework for arms export will reflect their future status as a NATO member with new commitments to allies,” he added.

When asked about the talks between Sweden, Finland, Türkiye, and NATO, Stoltenberg said: "I don't think it would be helpful if I go into the details of those talks".

He, however, added: "They indicate that Sweden and Finland are ready to in a concrete way address concerns related to terrorism."

READ MORE:Türkiye's security concerns are legitimate: NATO chief on Nordic bids

RECOMMENDED

Tolerating and supporting terrorists

The Swedish premier said they have much stronger legislation in the fight against terrorism than they had before.

“We have a much stricter regulation when it comes to financing of terrorism.”

Sweden will recognise the security challenges of the alliance and be an active and constructive member, Andersson added.

Russia's offensive in Ukraine prompted Finland and Sweden to formally apply to join NATO on May 18.

But Türkiye, a longstanding member of the alliance, has voiced objections to their membership bids, criticising Sweden and Finland for tolerating and even supporting terrorist groups, such as the YPG/PKK, as well as for weapons embargoes against Türkiye.

The PKK, listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the EU, and the US, is responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the Syrian branch of the terror group.

READ MORE: Türkiye’s security concerns to be addressed in constructive manner: Sweden

SOURCE:AA
Explore
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security
Lawmaker among 15 dead in Colombia passenger plane crash
Trump troop deployments in US cities cost nearly $500m in 2025
Gaza ceasefire's permanence requires full Israeli withdrawal, Palestine tells UNSC
US Fed resists Trump pressure, keeps interest rates unchanged
US lawmakers condemn attack on Ilhan Omar, blame Trump's 'hateful rhetoric'
No Trump reaction yet, but Bessent says EU 'funding war against themselves' with India trade deal
Germany backs nationwide Syrian government control of security forces
Europe, Canada and Japan condemn Israel’s demolition of UNRWA HQ in occupied East Jerusalem