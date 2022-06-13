From the first day of Russia's attack on Ukraine, the Western alliance imposed harsh sanctions on Moscow to cripple its global finances and force the Kremlin to stop its onslaught over Kiev.

But both global data and US officials admit that four months after the Russian offensive, Moscow’s revenues from its fossil fuels have not reduced but increased. Russia is generating significantly more revenues from its oil-gas sales than the period prior to its military action against Ukraine.

In contrast to the desires of the US and its allies, Moscow’s oil profits have climbed by 50 percent since the beginning of this year, reaching $20 billion a month, according to the International Energy Agency. Despite US sanctions, the EU still figures as one of the biggest buyers of Russian oil and gas, the data indicates.

Another hard fact for the US officials to reckon with is the Russian fossil fuels revenues showing perpetual growth, a worrying sign for Washington which wants to punish Moscow for its Ukraine offensive.

Last week, during a hearing of the US Senate Subcommittee on Europe and Regional Security Cooperation, Amos Hochstein, the US energy security tsar, found himself in an uncomfortable situation to accept that Russia is currently doing much better from its crude oil and gas exports than the pre-Ukraine armed conflict period. "I can't deny that," Hochstein said.

Why is Russia doing well?

A powerful combination of some crucial effects ranging from rising prices to Russia’s increasing sales to countries like China and India, the two countries with neutral positions toward the Ukraine conflict, explain why Russian revenues from its fossil fuels exports have recently increased.

One reason is rising global oil and gas prices due to both the Ukraine conflict and the pandemic. Whenever the level of fossil fuel supply to global markets significantly decreased, it would usually make prices increase due to the scarcity of supply.

“Russian sanctions would be put in place, potentially reducing the available oil supply in a tight market. If Russia could still sell all the oil it could produce to countries that refuse to abide by the sanctions, it might do well financially with an oil price spike,” wrote Robert Rapier, an energy expert, in February.

As a result, even though Russian exports to many Western countries have decreased, Moscow’s losses have been offsetted by increasing prices. "The volume of oil is decreasing on the world market, prices are rising," said Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, pointing out the ongoing process in global oil markets, which is favouring Moscow for now.

"Company profits are rising," said a jubilant Putin during the commemoration of Peter the Great’s 350th birthday. Peter the Great was considered as one of the greatest Russian Tsars, whom Putin wanted to emulate.