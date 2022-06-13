A rebel group in eastern DR Congo that the government accuses of being supported by Rwanda has overrun a trading hub on the border with Uganda, local sources have said.

M23 fighters seized the town of Bunagana in North Kivu province as some government forces retreated into Uganda, they said on Monday.

Bunagana "is under enemy control," a Congolese officer said.

"The army has just given way and is heading into Uganda," said Damien Sebusanane, head of a local civil society association, who was on the Ugandan side of the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

"An army truck has just gone past, four jeeps and other vehicles which are full of soldiers," he said, estimating the number of DRC troops retreating into Uganda at around 100.

A humanitarian source on the ground said that heavy clashes broke out again on Sunday morning and the only way out for the embattled DRC troops was to cross into Uganda.

The M23, a primarily Congolese Tutsi militia, is one of more than 120 armed groups active in eastern DRC. It briefly captured Goma in 2012 but a joint offensive by UN troops and the Congolese army quelled the rebellion.

