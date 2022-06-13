Türkiye continues defending the rights of its citizens and the Turkish Cypriots’ within the framework of its “entrepreneurial and humanitarian foreign policy,” Türkiye's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said.

It is “impossible” for Ankara to “neglect the TRNC and its people,” Cavusoglu told his Turkish Cypriot counterpart Tahsin Ertugruloglu on Monday during a visit to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

Referring to the negotiation process on the island, Cavusoglu said Ankara reiterates its stance on every platform, including the UN, and with other stakeholders.

Türkiye and the TRNC will also evaluate the steps they can take on the diplomatic and political level, Cavusoglu said, adding that there are “intensive efforts to increase the visibility and status of the TRNC on the international platform."

“We have intensified our contacts in order to open new representative offices in the countries that the TRNC deems appropriate,” the Turkish foreign minister recalled.

"In line with our common vision, we will continue to defend together our national cause," Cavusoglu said in a tweet.

Ankara reiterates support on two-state solution