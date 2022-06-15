When one thinks of Shahjahanabad, the capital city whose foundation was laid by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan in 1639, one thinks of the majestic Red Fort and towering Jama Masjid. One rarely thinks of temples.

When I was writing the final book in my Delhi Trilogy, Shahjahanabad, The Living City of Old Delhi, I spent many months traversing the muhallas (localities), kuchas (corners where alleys meet) and galis (lanes).

As I started going deeper into the area, I discovered what were, to my mind, Shahjahanabad’s — Old Delhi as it is known now — best-kept secrets: its beautiful mandirs (temples).

In today’s fraught environment, that Mughal cities had Hindu and Jain temples sounds like an anomaly; they are more often than not associated with temple destruction rather than construction.

But according to historian Richard Eaton, Mughal emperors from Akbar, the third Mughal emperor, onwards treated temples as royal property, which resulted in state patronage and protection.

Emperor Akbar's alliance with Rajput rulers such as Kachhwahas and their inclusion, along with other Hindus such as Raja Todar Mal in the higher echelons of his administration, reflects in the growth in construction of temples by these groups in the regions of Braj and Kashi, in what is now the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

This was also the case from the mid-18th century till 1857, where the indirect support of later Mughal emperors through the patronage of favoured nobles led to a similar result.

While there has been destruction, (which is a much more complex issue than can be discussed here), temples continued to be constructed often with active and sometimes passive royal patronage.

One reason for temple demolition was when there was a suspicion, Eaton writes, “that a temple's latent political significance might be activated and serve as a power-base to further its patron’s political aspirations.”

Thus if a non-Muslim subordinate officer was accused of treason, he was punished and temples associated with him became subject to demolition.

Eaton calculates on the basis of contemporary sources that 80 temples were broken between 1193 and 1729. However, he qualifies this by saying that “we shall never know the precise number of temples desecrated in Indian history,” and that the number is nowhere close to the figure claimed by Hindu nationalists.

Expert on the architecture of Mughal India, Catherine Asher writes, "[w]ealthy Khattri Hindu merchants and Jains, including one branch of the Jagat Seth family, played a role in the city's economic well-being.”

They were traditionally in the banking trade and underwrote the Mughal economy, while semi-independent rulers provided military aid. It was this style that was copied by the British East India Company, whose rise was bankrolled by loans from Marwari bankers and military aid from the Indian rulers.

Asher continues, “between 1639 and 1850 Hindus and Jains built over a hundred temples that still survive; others must have been destroyed, for example, in the massive rebuilding of Faiz Bazaar. Yet for the most part, these temples are almost invisible to the casual visitor. The question is why?”