On May 29, Russia announced the successful test-fire of the ‘Zicron’ hypersonic missile, the latest capable addition to its armoury in a close race with the United States and China for weapons that can travel at least five times the speed of sound.

The three countries are locked in a costly race to develop advanced lethal strike capabilities afforded through new military technology.

Since 2010, the US has carried out 17 hypersonic missile tests, with recorded 10 failures. Nonetheless, the US claims to be at least one year from achieving a combat-ready hypersonic weapon.

Russia and China both claim to have operational hypersonic weapons in their arsenals.

As the Ukraine-Russia conflict continues, hypersonic weapons are witnessing a resurgence among major powers, promising a long-range rapid-strike capability that cannot be countered using current military defensive platforms.

Russia has stated the ‘Zircon’ hypersonic missile is expected to go into service this year.

While initial tests indicated that the Zircon had a maximum range of up to 500 kilometres, the latest tests saw it strike a target in the White Sea nearly 1,000 kilometres away.

A missile that can fly five times faster than the speed of sound is considered hypersonic.

The Zircon, allegedly nearing development’s end, is capable of flying at nine times the speed of sound, equivalent to 2.7 to 3.2 kilometres per second.

This poses major concerns to the US, which must already contend with growing gaps in its missile defence capabilities and the erosion of its once uncontested military edge amid rising global competition.

When accounting for other growing advances in stealth technology, electronic warfare as well as manoeuvring and re-entry capabilities, hypersonics are challenging conventional defence thinking given the threat they pose to large, valuable targets.

Addressing the growing gap in its military edge as far back as 2018, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Paul Selva, noted that the US may have “lost [its] technical advantage in hypersonics” but added that “we haven’t lost the hypersonics fight”.

A March 5 report to Congress identifies $4.7 billion allocated to hypersonic research, development and testing for 2023, up from $3.8 billion in 2022 and $2.6 billion in 2020.

Recent years have seen the US focus on two chief forms of hypersonic missiles.

First, hypersonic glide vehicles, which are launched by rocket, before disengaging from a booster, followed by a glide towards the target at terminal velocity with anti-radar manoeuvres. The second, hypersonic cruise missiles, are powered by powerful air-breathing engines, or scramjets activated at high speeds.

For the US, hypersonic weapons offer an offensive option for distant, long-range, time-critical targets inaccessible to or unsuited to regular force. Due to high costs, however, it’s unlikely that hypersonics will replace artillery, relegating them to precision and strategic strikes against high-value targets.

No longer the sole proponents of hypersonic technology, the US can no longer rely on exclusive access to hypersonic missiles for deterrence.

Increasing proliferation and pursuit of hypersonic technology around the world could see them adopt the easy role of nuclear warhead delivery vehicles, with troubling implications for nuclear non-proliferation.

Strategic stability takes a hit

With the rapid growth in hypersonic missile technology comes concerns about the technology’s capacity for unintended military escalation.