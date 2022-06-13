Russia has earned $98 billion from fossil fuel exports during the first 100 days of conflict in Ukraine, with most sent to the European Union, according to researchers.

The report from the independent Finland-based Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) comes on Monday as Kiev urges the West to sever all trade with Russia in the hopes of cutting off the Kremlin's financial lifeline.

Earlier this month, the EU agreed to halt most Russian oil imports, on which the continent is heavily dependent. Though the bloc aims to reduce gas shipments by two-thirds this year, an embargo is not in the cards at present.

According to the report, the EU took 61 percent of Russia's fossil fuel exports during the conflict's first 100 days, worth about $60 billion.

The top importers were China at $13.2 billion, Germany $12.7 billion and Italy $8.2 billion.

READ MORE:EU's measures against Russian oil, gas will take 'months'

Record revenues

Russia's fossil fuel revenues come first from the sale of crude oil $48.2 billion, followed by pipeline gas, oil products, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and coal.