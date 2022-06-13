WORLD
4 MIN READ
Macron's alliance edges ahead in first round of French parliament vote
French President Macron's Ensemble alliance of centrist parties wins 25.75 percent of the popular vote on Sunday, according to official data.
Macron's alliance edges ahead in first round of French parliament vote
According to a forecast by pollster Elabe, Ensemble is set to win between 260 and 300 parliament seats. / AFP
By Meryem Demirhan
June 13, 2022

French President Emmanuel Macron's centrist alliance has won the first round of lower house elections by a razor-thin margin over the left bloc of Jean-Luc Melenchon although it is likely to extend its lead in next weekend's second-round runoff.

Macron's Ensemble alliance of centrist parties won 25.75 percent of the popular vote on Sunday, according to the interior ministry's final tally, while Melenchon's NUPES bloc came in second with 25.66 percent.

With rampant inflation driving up the cost of living and eroding wages, Macron has struggled to build on his re-election in April, with Melenchon casting him as a free-marketeer more intent on protecting the wealthy than hard-up families.

France's progressive-leaning Le Monde newspaper said on Monday its own tally showed the left bloc had won the nationwide popular vote, and some leftist politicians said the official result had undercounted their vote.

"Artificially, the interior ministry seeks to show the candidates of Macron at the top," Manuel Bompard, one of Melenchon's most senior allies, who is himself running for a seat in Marseille, told LCI television.

He said some candidates, including in overseas territories, who had publicly said they supported NUPES but were not officially running as part of the bloc should have been included in the official tally.

READ MORE:France votes in parliamentary polls as Macron faces tough leftist challenge

'Campaign is not over yet'

RECOMMENDED

Budget Minister Gabriel Attal dismissed Bompard's comments, saying: "They (the left) always call into question the figures... it's their speciality."

Bompard had earlier said on Twitter that some 200,000 votes for NUPES had not been accounted for in the official result. He did not present any evidence.

Although the first round result is a significant gauge of the political temperature, France's two-round voting system - designed to bring stability - is ultimately expected to favour Macron's bloc.

"I think you need to see the end of the match before drawing any conclusions," Olivia Gregoire, the government's spokesperson, said on Monday. 

"The campaign is not over yet."

The president's alliance is well-positioned to secure the largest number of seats in Sunday's run-off. But main polling institutes said Macron could still lose his grip on parliament.

According to a forecast by pollster Elabe, Ensemble is set to win between 260 and 300 parliament seats - with an outright majority secured at 289 - while the left would secure 170-220 seats, a big increase from its 2017 result.

Rival pollster Ipsos expected Ensemble to win 255 to 295 seats.

READ MORE:France's Macron promises different approach at second-term inauguration

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security
Lawmaker among 15 dead in Colombia passenger plane crash
FBI carries out search at elections office in Georgia over alleged fraud in 2020 presidential vote
Rubio outlines US plan to oversee Venezuela's oil revenue
Trump troop deployments in US cities cost nearly $500m in 2025