The Greek Cypriot side is trying to dilute negotiations on the Cyprus issue by repackaging and selling the issues they brought to the agenda as “confidence-building steps or measures,” Turkish foreign minister has said.

Mevlut Cavusoglu along with Türkiye’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal and TRNC Interior Minister Ziya Ozturkler met with Turkish Cypriots in the town of Lapta in the coastal city of Girne on Sunday.

Cavusoglu said Turkish Cypriots are "precious" to Türkiye and it has never left them and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) alone and will never do so.

Emphasising that he had fruitful meetings with representatives of non-governmental organisations as part of their visit to the TRNC, Cavusoglu added that he will meet with his Turkish Cypriot counterpart Tahsin Ertugruloglu, TRNC President Ersin Tatar and the negotiation committee to evaluate the latest developments in Cyprus.

"Ahead of Crans Montana, we said we are negotiating for the federation for the last time. After that, there is sovereign equality, not political equality. So the two-state solution," Cavusoglu underlined.

READ MORE: Türkiye calls on Greece to withdraw its armed forces from Aegean islands