Monday, June 13, 2022

Ukraine president: Battle for Sievierodonetsk taking 'terrifying' toll

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said the battle for Sievierodonetsk was taking a "terrifying" toll as Russian forces threaten to take the strategic eastern city.

"The human cost of this battle is very high for us. It is simply terrifying," Zelenskyy said on Telegram in his daily address to the Ukrainian people.

"The battle for the Donbass will without doubt be remembered in military history as one of the most violent battles in Europe," he added.

Russia's goal in Ukraine to protect Moscow-backed republics - Peskov

Russia's main goal of its military operation in Ukraine is to protect the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, Russia's RIA state news agency has cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.

"In general, the protection of the republics is the main goal of the special military operation," Peskov said.

Donetsk and Luhansk are two breakaway Russian-backed entities in the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine, which Russia says it is fighting to remove entirely from Kiev's control.

Police opens criminal investigations into killings of 12,000 Ukrainians in conflict

Police have opened criminal investigations into the killings of more than 12,000 Ukrainians nationwide during Russia's offensive.

Police chief Igor Klimenko told the Interfax-Ukraine news agency that criminal investigations into the deaths of more than 12,000 Ukrainians included some found in mass graves.

He said the mass killings of people resulted from snipers firing from tanks and armored personnel carriers. Bodies were found lying on streets and in their homes, as well as in mass graves. He didn't specify how many of the more than 12,000 were civilian and military.

Russia claims destroying more Ukrainian military targets

Russia has claimed to have destroyed several Ukrainian military targets over the past 24 hours.

Presenting the latest data about Ukraine's losses in the conflict, Russian Defence Ministry's spokesman Igor Konashenkov told a press briefing in Moscow that over the past day, the Russian forces hit a point of temporary deployment for “foreign mercenaries” and two batteries of multiple rocket launchers with high-precision air-based missiles.

The aviation destroyed a command point, a radar station of Buk-M1 air defence system and 63 areas of concentration of manpower and military equipment, he said.

Ukraine sees sharp drop in grain harvest after Russian offensive

A senior government official has said Ukraine's grain harvest is likely to drop to around 48.5 million tonnes this year from 86 million tonnes last year following Russia's offensive.

First Deputy Agriculture Minister Taras Vysotskyi said the total area sown had fallen by 25 percent and the 2022/23 exportable surplus could be 30 million tonnes, meaning significant loss of revenue.

Ukraine is usually a major global grain and oilseed grower, but its exports have fallen sharply since Russia's offensive in February.

Moroccan sentenced to death in Donetsk has Ukrainian nationality

The father of a Moroccan man sentenced to death by a court in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) on mercenary charges has said his son should be treated as a prisoner of war as he is a Ukrainian national who handed himself in voluntarily.

Morocco-born Brahim Saadoun and Britons Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner were found guilty of "mercenary activities and committing actions aimed at seizing power and overthrowing the constitutional order" of the DPR, Russian media said last week.

The three men were captured while fighting for Ukraine against Russia and Russian-backed forces.

Russia strikes hit north Ukraine, villages evacuated

Russian strikes have hit a town in northern Ukraine, with several villages evacuated due to the fire risk following the attacks, local authorities have said.

"The enemy hit Pryluky with rocket strikes," Vyacheslav Chaus, governor of the northern Chernigiv region, said on Telegram.

He did not say what infrastructure was targeted nor whether there were any casualties. Following the strikes, the authorities ordered the evacuation of four nearby villages, Sergiy Boldyrev told local news outlet Suspilne.

Lithuania seeks to decouple from Russian power grid in 2024

Lithuania seeks to decouple from the Russian power grid in 2024, a year ahead of schedule, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda has said.

European Union members Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia's power grids are working in concert with those of Russia and Belarus and depend on Russia to ensure stable power supplies.

A $1.94 billion (1.6-billion-euro) project financed by the EU aims to disconnect the Baltic states from Russia and Belarus in 2025 and connect them to the decentralised power system of continental Europe.

Ukrainian special operations forces are on alert 24 hours

Ukrainian special operations teams deployed in the Kharkiv region on the front line in eastern Ukraine receive continuous combat training on days when they do not engage in combat.

The groups participating in the operations on the front line change frequently and the soldiers who are not in combat are given combat training, the commander of the special operations battalion, code-named "Gor,”said, adding: "No one stays idle. While some go to the special operation, the other soldiers undergo training.

The soldiers of the special operations battalion undergo training six days a week."

Ukraine has lost '25 percent of its arable land': agriculture ministry

Ukraine has lost a quarter of its arable land in certain regions since Russia's offensive, notably in the south and east, the deputy agriculture minister has said but insisted its food security is not threatened.

"Despite the loss of 25 percent of arable land, the structure of crop planting this year is more than sufficient" to ensure food for the population, Taras Vysotskiy told a news conference, saying it "does not pose a threat to Ukraine's food security".

All bridges to Ukraine’s Sievierodontesk destroyed but “access” remains

All bridges to Ukraine's embattled eastern frontline city of Sievierodonetsk have been destroyed, rendering impossible the evacuation of civilians remaining there, the local governor has said, adding that some "access" to the city remains.