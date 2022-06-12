Regional authorities in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have said Rwandan soldiers and artillery supported attacks by the M23 rebel group, accusing Rwanda of seeking to occupy the DRC's border town of Bunagana.

The office of the governor of North Kivu province said on Sunday DRC forces had repelled early-morning attacks by M23 rebels, backed by Rwandan forces, near Bunagana and elsewhere.

"The goal pursued by Rwanda is to occupy Bunagana in order not only to asphyxiate the city of Goma but also to put pressure on the Congolese government," it said in a statement.

The violence pushed over 25,000 people to flee the area, with thousands escaping to neighbouring Uganda, the United Nations humanitarian agency OCHA said.

Blame game